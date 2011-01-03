Doubts over South Africa's Bric invite
Many analysts are sceptical about South Africa's suitability to join the Bric group of emerging economies, the Sunday Times reported yesterday.
Many analysts are sceptical about South Africa's suitability to join the Bric group of emerging economies, the Sunday Times reported yesterday. South Africa’s relatively small population and sluggish growth rate compared to the average of the other Bric countries are leaving analysts in doubt.
Read the full article at the Sunday Times