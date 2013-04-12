Africa’s Big Seven (AB7) is the biggest food and beverage trade show in Africa, and the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX) is the biggest retail products expo on the continent. Both shows take place at Gallagher Convention Centre from 30 June to 2 July 2013, adding up to the greatest business opportunities event Africa has ever seen.

“If you want to get into the food and beverage business, or explore all the opportunities available in imports and exports or the retail trade sector, everything you could possibly need or want can be found at AB7 and SAITEX,” says John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, organisers of both shows.

AB7 has been running for 11 years and SAITEX for 20 years; both shows play a leading role in boosting local businesses and promoting international trade.

“You’re looking at about 1,000 exhibitor companies from 54 countries, showcasing several hundred product categories and tens of thousands of individual products, all at the same venue, all at the same time,” adds Thomson. “The two shows are backed up by several additional attractions; online business matchmaking, workshops, breakfast seminars and conferences.”

“This year our partner country for SAITEX is China, with the second biggest economy in the world, and the most prominent member of the BRICS bloc of developing economies,” says Thomson.

For the first time, this year’s AB7 and SAITEX shows will have a virtual reality interface allowing exhibitors and visitors to participate online in real time from anywhere in the world.

For more information contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services.

Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com