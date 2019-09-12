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Zambia’s central bank has said it is opposed to a proposed constitutional change by the government to remove parliamentary oversight over its ability to take on public debt.

Officially this is to avoid delays when parliament is in recess, but it’s hard to separate the move from concerns about Zambia’s debt, including repeated warnings from the IMF.

The standoff is a reminder that, while it’s fallen out of the news headlines recently, Africa’s debt problem is not going away.

Just last week the World Bank reiterated the risk from mounting debt to fragile growth, made worse by an increasing reliance on private credit, which already accounts for 55% of external interest payments across Africa.

This doesn’t seem to be much of a deterrent.

Oil-rich Equatorial Guinea has just announced plans for a $700 million IMF loan, while Egypt is looking to raise up to $7 billion from international capital markets despite ballooning debt. Cash-strapped Nigeria – already spending two thirds of revenue on debt servicing – plans to borrow almost $5 billion to fund its 2020 budget.

Less forthcoming is evidence that countries are getting serious about the increasingly urgent need to improve debt management and boost domestic revenues – essential steps towards avoiding a crisis.

The news headlines have moved on, but it’s important not to forget about Africa’s debt problem.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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