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Five African countries – Togo, Nigeria, Djibouti, Kenya, and Zimbabwe – are among the top-20 improvers in making it easier to do business in the last year. This is according to a preview of the World Bank’s annual Doing Business ranking, to be released on October 24.

Good performance on the ranking is coveted by countries – usually resulting in widespread, favourable media coverage – and used to promote their credentials as desirable investment destinations.

It’s also a superficial indicator of a country’s business environment, exclusively tracking the number of nominal reforms across 10 regulatory areas. It says little about implementation, the wider economic context, or the practicalities of actually doing business.

This can lead to some confusing results, like this year’s top-20 improvers.

The inclusion of Nigeria and Zimbabwe is curious, as both have experienced a deterioration in their business environments in recent years. Zimbabwe, in particular, underlines how misleading Doing Business can be.

The country is in the midst of a spiralling crisis threatening to unravel its economy, amid growing concerns about poor governance and corruption. If anything, the ease of doing business is rapidly getting worse.

The World Bank does concede that the ranking doesn’t fully reflect an economy’s attractiveness for business, but this doesn’t stop the media, and its top performers, from hyping it up each year.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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