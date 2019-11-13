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The 2019 BRICS Summit, the eleventh instalment of an annual meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, kicks off in Brazil’s capital Brasilia today.

It comes amid renewed debate about the importance of the country grouping.

Divergent economic trajectories – China and India are showing healthy growth while resource-dependent Russia, Brazil, and South Africa are struggling – have led some to write off the BRICS. Rating agency S&P for example recently said the grouping has lost its relevance due to this trend.

In purely economic terms the BRICS have not lived up to expectations, but the BRICS have never been just about economics.

They represent the need for change in a global order dominated by industrialised economies in the West, which lacks the institutions to meet the development needs of emerging economies in the 21st century.

The BRICS are doing their bit to push this.

Their New Development Bank (NDB), established in 2014 as an alternative source of development finance, is a good example. The NDB has just partnered with the African Development Bank to co-finance infrastructure projects, an option that simply wouldn’t exist without the BRICS.

It’s a small part of a process that will take decades to unfold.

In short – the BRICS still matter.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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