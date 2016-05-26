PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

After an insightful first webinar focusing on women entrepreneurs, Djembe Communications – the pan-African communications consultancy – is geared to host its next webinar entitled “Africa Jobs 2020” on June 9, 2016. The live webcast will address the topic of youth employment with entrepreneurs being the continent’s game-changers of job creation and paving the way for entrepreneurship opportunities for youth across Africa.

Renowned panelists including leading African influencers and business leaders will share their perspectives on how the employment, entrepreneurial spirit, and new technologies can work toward ensuring that all young people in Africa have access to building more prosperous livelihoods.

Panelists:



Patricia Obozuwa Director Communications & Public Affairs, General Electric Africa

Chude Jideonwo Co-Founder and Managing Partner, RED

Nelson Amo Chief Executive Officer, Innohub Ltd.

Takunda Chingonzo Co-Founder, Neolab Technology

Jeremy Riro Principal Consultant, Fie-Consult



Referring to a recent research report commissioned by Djembe Communications, Kevin Nolan, Director – International for Djembe Communications, commented: “Job creation is truly the most important issue for the future of the sub-Saharan region, with the largest percentage (48%) of survey respondents recognising its significance. Moreover, African leaders at the recent World Economic Forum in Kigali discussed the various challenges for job creation in Africa, focusing on opportunities for public-private partnership that will generate more jobs and higher living standards in Africa as a whole. At Djembe we are committed to leading conversations around how the continent addresses this dilemma and greatly look forward to hearing the perspectives of our esteemed panelists and participants.”

The webinar is being held in partnership with the African Innovation Foundation, the organisation dedicated to innovation-led socio-economic development in Africa, RED, a youth engagement and marketing digital agency, and G.E. Africa, an organisation moving, building, powering and curing the continent with innovative and sustainable solutions tailored for each country they serve in the region.

Tune in and share your thoughts



Tune into the kick-off webinar on Thursday, June 9, 2016 from 16:30 – 17:30 GMT via live stream by clicking here https://djembeinsights.com/webinar/

Share your thoughts, insights and reactions live in our Twitter chat around #IPA2016 on June 23, 2016 at 11:00 GMT.

Be part of the social media photo contest #ReimagineAfrica – 1 to 30 of June. Please tag us on Facebook: Djembe Communications; on Instagram @djembepr and Twitter @djembepr

Read the latest blogs on the topic from our community and beyond https://www.djembecommunications.com/news/



Reference

The research report, entitled Job Creation in Sub-Saharan Africa: Entrepreneurs. Governments. Innovation. was commissioned by Djembe Communications, the pan-African communications consultancy and conducted by Forbes Insights. Download the entire report from here.

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customized solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just one year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.

Media Contacts

Angola:

Olivio Gambo

olivio.gambo@djembecommunications.com

Mobile: +244 923 614 857

Dubai:

Lerato Chiyangwa

lerato.chiyangwa@djembecommunications.com

Mobile: +971 56 771 4540

Ghana:

Toyin Dania

toyin.dania@djembecommunications.com

Mobile: +233 263 699 195

Mozambique:

Alexandra Antunes

alexandra.antunes@djembecommunications.com

Mobile: +258 820 236 019

Nigeria:

Babatunde Aribido

tunde.aribido@djembecomunications.com

Mobile: +2348065499972