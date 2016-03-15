PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Djembe Communications, the pioneering pan-African communications consultancy, will host a webinar on March 22, 2016 for women entrepreneurs, innovators and key influencers across the African continent. The webinar, entitled Africa’s Womenpreneurs: What’s Next?, is being held in partnership with the African Innovation Foundation, the organisation dedicated to innovation-led socio-economic development in Africa, and How we made it in Africa, one of the world’s leading African-focused online business publications.

As a best-in-class consultancy, Djembe is committed to delivering insights-driven solutions to stakeholders across the African region. The webinar aims to uncover the latest trends and opportunities for African women entrepreneurs and innovators, and to showcase the crucial role they play in advancing the region’s economy. Business women and young, aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to join the webinar to learn more about the ever-increasing entrepreneurship and innovation opportunities for women across Africa, what trends are taking place and how to leverage them to build sustainable businesses.

Toyin Dania, country manager of Djembe Communications for Ghana and webinar moderator, commented: “African women are increasingly setting the pace in the entrepreneurship scene. They are taking advantage of technological advances and transcending traditional barriers to build creative and sustainable businesses that meet the needs of African consumers. Djembe’s webinar will bring together leading African influencers to shed light on how aspiring female entrepreneurs in Africa can take advantage of new trends in the region to launch innovation-led entrepreneurship careers.”

Panelists will include leading African influencers including Pauline Mujawamariya Koelbl, director, Innovation Prize for Africa, African Innovation Foundation; Adenike Ogunlesi founder/CEO, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble; Esther Armah, radio host of 'The Spin' & media lecturer AUCC & Webster Ghana and author; Jabu Sopete, journalist, Forbes Africa and fashion entrepreneur; and Jaco Maritz, media entrepreneur and founder, How we made it in Africa.

Commenting on the initiative, Pauline Mujawamariya Koelbl, IPA director, AIF, said: “At AIF, we believe that women innovators can fast-track the path to sustainable development in Africa and beyond. Women are resourceful, and at the forefront of socio-economic development in Africa. When they innovate, they focus on solutions which are relevant – not only for their communities – but for their countries. We have thus created incentives for women innovators applying to our Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) initiative. Each year, team IPA selects at least 10 leading women innovators who receive business development support and tailor-made training. Our goal is to join hands with other women-centered initiatives, unlocking the potential of African women innovators.”

Jaco Maritz, media entrepreneur and founder, How we made it in Africa, commented: “Despite the current economic headwinds, I believe Africa still presents compelling opportunities for entrepreneurs willing to go the extra mile. I’m excited to participate in this webinar and learn from the stellar line-up of speakers. Hopefully I will also be to leverage my own experiences of operating in the continent to meaningfully contribute to the conversation.’’

The webinar will also provide participants with a platform to share ideas on collaborative approaches to sidestep traditional barriers and to discuss the role of key stakeholders, such as the African diaspora, in enabling sustainable entrepreneurship environments for female entrepreneurs in the region. During the webinar, participants will be able to learn from the experiences of the panel members and draw from a wide range of expertise across the innovation, media and communications and fashion spectrums.

The webinar is one of several initiatives by Djembe Communications throughout the month of March in celebration of International Women’s Day. Earlier this month on March 8, Djembe hosted the tweet chat #AfricanWomen on the need for gender parity to catalyse African women entrepreneurs. In addition, Djembe Communications is also hosting an Instagram and Facebook photo contest #InspireAfrica to celebrate African women entrepreneurs, the winners of which will have their exclusive photo-story featured in How we made it in Africa.

Social media handles:

Facebook – Djembe Communications

Instagram & Twitter - @djembepr

Timings of webinar according to regions: 4:30pm GMT

4:30pm GMT Angola – 5:30pm |Dubai, UAE – 8:30pm |Ghana – 4:30pm |

Morocco – 4:30pm Mozambique – 6:30pm |Nigeria – 5:30pm | South Africa – 6:30pm

Click here for free registration to the webinar.

Media Contacts

Dubai

Lerato Chiyangwa

lerato.chiyangwa@djembecommunications.com

Tel: +971 56 771 4540

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customised solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just a year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.