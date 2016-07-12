PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Djembe Communications, the pioneering pan-African communications consultancy, has its sights set for continued growth in the second half of 2016. Building a solid growth foundation in the first half of 2016 has seen Djembe increase its African network presence, win new clients, earn additional industry accolades and recruit new team members.

Djembe also recently established offices in Accra, Ghana which will support client projects in West Africa and in Rabat, Morocco, which will serve as a regional hub for the Maghreb region. Furthermore, the African consultancy has plans to establish an office in Mauritius to further solidify its position across the continent.

In 2016, Djembe further developed the Consultancy’s strong client base with wins including Banco Nacional de Angola, The Commodities Exchange of Mozambique, NiFund, a Nigerian investment fund, and the Global Fund, an organisation dedicated to accelerating the end of AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Djembe has also been recognised with top industry awards this year, highlighting the Consultancy’s strategic and creative capabilities, including:



In2 SABRE Award for Best Live Event category

Hermes Creative Award for Djembe Insights Roundtables

Premios Lusos Awards for Public Relations Agency of the Year



Djembe’s Managing Director, Mitchell Prather commented: “Djembe’s growth is a mirror image of what we are witnessing with our clients, who are actively pursuing opportunities in the region. Djembe is implementing impactful communication programmes to support their growth strategies while building strong reputations for our clientele on the global stage. We are therefore delighted to be working with quality clients in the private and public sectors, as together we look to change Africa’s narrative to one of a region with enormous potential. These industry awards are a testament to our solid growth and performance over the last two years.”

To support client growth across the continent, Djembe has further expanded its team with strategic recruits in senior positions across the Consultancy’s network of wholly-owned offices. These include Debbie Ghamkhar, a former Franklin Fellow with the US Department of State to serve as Country Manager of the US, Walid Al Alaoui, founder of the leading Moroccan digital agency, Azur Systems, as the Consultancy’s Digital Director and Country Manager of Morocco and Toyin Dania, former Strategic Project Manager at African Foundation for Development as Djembe’s Country Manager in Ghana. These hires were complemented by additional team members joining across the Consultancy’s offices in Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland and the UAE.

Prather concluded, “I am incredibly excited that we have embraced the Consultancy’s vision of being the communications partner of choice for Africa by recruiting people that are passionate about their careers and passionate about the region. By bringing such talent on board to develop informed reputation management strategies we will continue to make a meaningful impact for our clients, our consultancy and the region.”

Last year, Djembe cemented its African credentials with the launch of Djembe Insights, a research-based analysis of key trends and developments across the continent. Further building on its success in 2016, the Consultancy will conduct a study on how skill gaps impact African employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

For more information, visit our new website: www.djembecommunications.com.

Media Contact

Kiran Makhija

+971 55 368 8705

kiran.makhija@djembecommunications.com

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customized solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just one year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.