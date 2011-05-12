Entertainment company Disney aims to bring more television channels, live shows and digital products to Africa, although a Disney theme park is not yet on the horizon. Disney bosses were in Johannesburg this week to launch a new channel on the continent. Maciej Bral, Disney Channel’s vice president for emerging markets, said the company aims to increase the number of local African productions over the coming years. Read the full article at The Washington Post.

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