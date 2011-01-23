International transportation and logistics company DHL has won an estimated Ksh2.28 billion (US$28 million) per annum contract to handle the distribution of East African Breweries Limited (EABL) brands in the region, Business Daily reports.

EABL, a subsidiary of Diageo, will close its entire distribution department to outsource its supply services, the newspaper said.

The brewer said in a statement that DHL would be able to operate EABL’s warehousing and transport operations more cost effectively.

Some of EABL's core brands include Tusker, Bell Lager, Pilsner, Guinness, White Cap, Senator, AllSopps and Smirnoff Ice.