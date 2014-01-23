DHL, the world leader in international express delivery, has reinforced its claim to be “The International Specialists” with external recognition in all continents in 2013 across a broad range of functional disciplines.

The latest recognition, the Frost & Sullivan award for Market Penetration in sub-Saharan Africa, brings the total number of external honours won by DHL Express since January 2013 to over 20. Of these, awards have been won across numerous functions – from superior customer service, great operational quality to its marketing efforts and social impact in local communities.

“I love my people and the great work that they do. These awards are a testimony to their passion, speed, can-do attitude and team work,” said Charles Brewer, managing director for DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa. “An award in Mozambique, Uganda or Gabon is not just significant for that particular market. We hope that this sends out a message to our customers about our commitment to Africa and the service excellence that we have built over the last 35 years.”

“When researching the logistics and express sector, it was obvious that DHL was making major progress in Africa, through its aggressive expansion programme,” comments Frost & Sullivan business unit leader for energy and environment, Cornelis van der Waal, who awarded DHL for its expansion programme in Africa.

“Their foray into the informal retail market, and their partnership with postal operators has seen them more than quadruple their retail outlets across the continent in just a few months. It was an impressive story, and one that needed to be recognised.”

And their key to success?

“We have gone from 300 to over 2,000 retail points because our customers asked us to. We are lucky that we have people who put the customer in the heart of everything they do and when you combine the attitude of our people with the skills they learn from our global Certified International Specialist (CIS) programme, it creates a winner,” said Sumesh Rahavendra, head of marketing for DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa.