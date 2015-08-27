Delivered by DHL Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group visited Africa and emphasised the overall importance of emerging markets for the Group.

Frank Appel, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Post DHL Group, visited South Africa and Nigeria this week. The visit demonstrated the overall importance of emerging markets in the Group’s Strategy 2020: Focus.Connect.Grow., and in specific the encouraging development of sub-Saharan Africa.

During his stay in South Africa and Nigeria, Frank Appel met with employees and customers, and visited several logistics facilities. Affirming the Group’s focus on emerging markets, Frank Appel said, “Today, emerging market revenues contribute over 20% to Deutsche Post DHL Group's revenues, but by 2020 the Group expects this figure to climb to 30%. Therefore, we will continue to concentrate on organic growth by investing into promising present and future markets. DHL already has a strong footprint in Africa, but we see some excellent opportunities to further increase our presence in the sub-Saharan region. South Africa’s exceptional geographic location as the gateway to Africa, and Nigeria’s growing gross domestic product (GDP) and diversifying markets are only two of the many important indicators for this.”

DHL continues to significantly invest in sub-Saharan Africa. DHL Express, which operates across 51 countries and territories in the region, has a planned investment in excess of EUR 17m in 2015. Major projects underway include upgrades to facilities and shipment handling systems throughout the region.

In October 2014, DHL already announced investments totaling EUR 30.5m in South Africa, by both its Supply Chain (EUR 14.5m investment) and Global Forwarding divisions (EUR 16m investment). These commitments signal the Group’s long-term growth plans for the region as they bring state-of-the-art infrastructure, IT systems and world-class services to support businesses operating in Africa.

For DHL Global Forwarding, the leading provider of air, ocean and road freight services, the EUR 16m facility, located at the Plumbago Business Park boasts 12,000 square metres of warehouse space and 5,500 square metres of office space. A TAPA ‘A’ certified warehouse, the new premises are a world-class facility in South Africa, strengthening the country’s growth capabilities as the hub for distribution into the region.

With a EUR 14.5m investment, DHL Supply Chain’s 25,000m² multi-user warehouse facility caters to its technology client portfolio, as well as some key fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) clients.

Frank Appel noted, “Staying close to the market and being responsive to customer needs are DHL’s fundamental principles. We have established world-class facilities in sub-Saharan Africa to support our global network, and I am delighted to witness first-hand the sustained efforts of our employees to deliver best-in-class services. We are committed to sub-Saharan Africa and will continue to build on our successful four-decade legacy in the region.”