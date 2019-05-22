Delivered by DHL

DHL Express this week announced its partnership with Red Bull South Africa, as the official logistics provider of the iconic Red Bull Cape Town Circuit. This showcase event, which has toured around the globe to destinations like Hanoi, Tokyo and Mexico City, will take place at Cape Town’s Grand Parade on 2 June 2019.

Event goers will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to see one of F1 Grand Prix’s greatest legends in action, with David Coulthard in the driver’s seat of the Aston Martin Red Bull car. Coulthard’s precision driving skills on tight circuits such as the narrow streets of Monte Carlo where he earned two of his race wins, has made him one of the icons of F1. His skills will once again be on display with the iconic sites of the Mother City as the backdrop for this adrenalin-fueled showcase.

Megan Roper, Head of Marketing for DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, says that DHL is always on the lookout for new and exciting opportunities to showcase the capabilities of its extensive logistics network in Sub Saharan Africa. “When we connected with the Red Bull team, everything just fell into place. The opportunity to be involved with the logistics for an event of this nature, on the African continent, is very special indeed.”

“As the official Logistics Partner of Formula 1, DHL draws on over 35 years’ experience handling complex, time-critical, international motorsports logistics. Our team at DHL Motorsports is extremely well versed on Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team’s requirements through our extensive global partnership so it was a natural collaboration,” concludes Roper.

“We received an incredibly warm welcome when we first took our show car to Cape Town back in 2011 and we are delighted to return this year, powering the car down Cape Town’s iconic Grand Parade on June 2nd,” explains Christian Horner, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal.

This event is a fantastic and memorable outing for the entire family. General access is free and tickets to the grandstand are on sale now.

For more information about the upcoming Red Bull Cape Town Circuit 2019, visit https://www.redbullcapetowncircuit.com