Delivered by DHL

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, has announced the launch of On Demand Delivery for the sub-Saharan Africa region. The new service allows shippers and receivers globally to select from a range of standardised delivery options.

On Demand Delivery is currently deployed in six markets across sub-Saharan Africa – South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Tanzania, with plans to roll out to further countries in throughout 2017.

On Demand Delivery offers shippers the choice to activate specific delivery options and have DHL Express proactively notify their customers via email or SMS about a shipment’s progress. Customers can then select the delivery option that best suits their requirements via the On Demand Delivery website. The service is specifically tailored to the demands of international e-commerce deliveries, where the majority of shipments are addressed to residential addresses and customers place considerable emphasis on flexibility and convenience.

“Globally, we have seen the share of e-commerce deliveries grow from about 10% in 2013 to more than 20% of the international volumes of DHL Express in 2016,” said Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa. “This has primarily been driven by the strong demand for high-value and premium goods in the global marketplace, as well as the emergence of start-up retailers who are growing beyond borders and therefore require a worldwide door-to-door delivery service. Our On Demand Delivery service was developed with the needs of our customers at the very core. E-tailers and their customers continue to evolve and we needed to ensure that our services continue to exceed customer expectations.

“On Demand Delivery isn’t just a new customer interface – it also represents an enhancement of our worldwide network, as we have tailored our last-mile operations to meet the specific demands of cross-border e-commerce deliveries. Thanks to On Demand Delivery, we can support the service offering of online shippers and improve the delivery experience for their customers, while improving our own efficiency, particularly for last-mile deliveries.”

On Demand Delivery is easy to use and benefits both shippers and receivers. The site is accessed from any smartphone, tablet or PC, and offers receivers up to six delivery options.

Shippers can incorporate their own branding into customer notifications. Receivers can schedule a delivery, arrange delivery to a nearby DHL Service Point or their own alternate address, and even request that a shipment is put on hold during a vacation. On Demand Delivery further improves first-time delivery performance, increases customer satisfaction, and makes the overall delivery process more efficient.

John Lucas, Country Manager for DHL Express South Africa, adds, “In today’s fast paced world, consumers want ease and convenience, and shippers are constantly looking for ways to improve customer experience. On Demand Delivery satisfies the needs of both the shipper and consumer in making online shopping simple, fast and convenient."

On Demand Delivery will be deployed to more than 100 countries across the globe in 2017, accounting for the majority of global trade and online retail activity, and is available in over 45 languages.