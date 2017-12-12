Delivered by DHL

DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa has announced that the company has signed on as title sponsor for the 2018 DHL eCommerce MoneyAfrica Conference & Exhibition (Confex), which will be hosted at the new East Wing of the Cape Town International Convention Centre on the 14th and 15th of March 2018.

The DHL eCommerce MoneyAfrica Confex has established itself as one of Africa’s biggest opportunities to bring stakeholders in the fintech and e-commerce sectors together. Next year’s event will feature presentations and knowledge sharing from an array of African and international thought leaders, geared at enabling participants to formulate innovative strategies to unlock more opportunities on the continent. Delegates from some of the continent’s biggest tech, retail, banking and legal firms will also be in attendance.

Steve Burd, Vice President of Sales for DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, explains that the partnership between DHL and eCommerce MoneyAfrica stemmed from great synergy in their objectives. “As the market leaders in international express logistics in Africa, we have extensive first-hand experience of the positive impact that e-commerce has on the continent. ‘Brand Africa’ has become increasingly popular across the globe and we’re thrilled to work with thousands of customers across the continent, helping them expand their brand across borders. The evolution of the DHL eCommerce Money Africa is a wonderful platform for DHL to further connect and support the industry.”

He adds that the development of e-commerce in Africa continues to unlock major opportunities for growth. “Historically, international trade was often overlooked or ignored by start-ups and SMEs, due to perceived complexities. But if you have the right partner, international trade can be hassle free. The world is so well connected that customers now have access to any product, irrespective of their location. This means that even small businesses can now compete on a level playing field."

PwC recently released a report which shows that mobile subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa increased from 174 million in 2007 to around 772 million by 2016. This amounts to 344% growth in under 10 years, over three times the rate at which mobile phone usage grew in the rest of the world. “This presents a huge opportunity for intra-Africa trade too."

Burd points to data collected by market research portal, Statista, which reports that e-commerce revenue in Africa and the Middle East amounted to $16 651 million in 2017, and is expected to grow by 11.7% per year in both these regions.

“Through this new partnership, we would like to help businesses understand key logistics considerations, but more importantly, advise them how to plan for and overcome any logistical challenges. DHL is working in collaboration with the organisers of DHL eCommerce MoneyAfrica Confex to ensure that next year’s event is the best one yet. The event is considered the ‘meeting place for the African e-commerce industry’ and we look forward to supporting this very important growth market with our global expertise and over 40 years’ experience in Africa,” adds Burd.

Shannon Mackrill, joint managing director at Kinetic Events, the organisers of the DHL eCcommerce MoneyAfrica Confex, adds: “Accelerating e-commerce in Africa is Kinetic’s vision for the show in 2018, and partnering with industry giant DHL brings us one step closer to realising this vision. A commitment of this level from DHL to the e-commerce sector in Africa is indicative of the direction the industry is moving towards and this, coupled with increased attendance and sponsorship in 2018, bodes well for the future of Africa’s e-commerce economy."

Also included in this year’s Confex is a selection of master classes designed for SMEs looking to advance their ecommerce capabilities. The courses will provide practical, immediately applicable guidance from industry experts within the ecommerce ecosystem.