Despite investor interest, 70% of Nigerians still live below poverty line
Despite significant investor interest in Nigeria, around 70% of the country’s 150 million people still live below the poverty line.
Despite significant investor interest in Nigeria, around 70% of the country’s 150 million people still live below the poverty line. Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Lamido Sanusi yesterday revealed these figures at 5th Annual Microfinance Conference and Entrepreneurship Awards in Abuja. Sanusi described the situation as unacceptable because it poses challenges to economic growth.
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