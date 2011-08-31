Hotels in South Africa are being forced to close down due to a downturn in the hospitality industry. The country has a considerable oversupply of hotel rooms. Between 2008 and 2010, around 9,700 new hotel rooms were brought to the market, many of them to cater for World Cup visitors. Read the full article at Fin24.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.