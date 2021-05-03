In Ghana, maize farmers often sell their full yields immediately after harvest. Because of the mechanics of supply and demand, this is not always the best time to make the product available, as the prices drop when the market becomes saturated. Herein lies an opportunity, according to Ben Kemetse, co-founder of M&B Seeds and Agricultural Services. It is one he has considered pursuing himself. “Our market structure is such that if the price falls so much, the farmer may not make any money at all,” he explains. Warehousing with appropriate technology and processes in place to maintain the integrity and quality of the grain would solve a problem for the farmers and provide a potentially lucrative opportunity for the player offering that space, Kemetse argues.If farmers have a bumper harvest, they could store their cereals and sell them when the market is right.This can be as high as 60% for fresh produce, pointing to unmet demand for temperature-controlled cold-storage warehouses and transportation services.

The manufacturing of cooler sheds for storing perishable agricultural produce is an untapped opportunity in Uganda, according to Lilian Nakigozi, founder of Women Smiles, a company that sells vertical farms used to grow crops in areas where there is limited space. “Currently, Ugandan smallholder farmers lose up to 40% of their fresh produce because of a lack of reliable cold-storage systems. Providing a cheap and reliable 24/7 system would dramatically reduce post-harvest losses for these farmers.”

In neighbouring Rwanda, businessman Jean Bosco Nzeyimana, CEO of Habona, recognises the potential. “There is a major issue. We have so many farms but a lot of harvest is wasted. I also do organic farming and when you do not have immediate customers to buy your crop, it is wasted. There is a massive demand for competent companies that specialise in the storage of agricultural produce.”