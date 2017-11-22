PRESS OFFICE: QuickBooks

EasyBiz QuickBooks is proud to offer its customers their Black Friday Crazy Special, which actually starts at 08:00 on Thursday 23rd November and finishes on Friday 24th November at 16:00. Now ISN’T that crazy!

Here is the outrageous offer: For two days only, you can get 50% off the price of QuickBooks Pro, the world’s favourite accounting software.



The two-day special price: R2,000* for a single user package.

If you need extra users our two-day special price is R1,300* per additional user.



It’s time for you to be crazy. Offers like this don’t happen every day (and definitely not usually over two days).

Don’t miss out on this offer. Please contact QuickBooks on sales@quickbooks.co.za or visit the QuickBooks website www.quickbooks.co.za and click to buy. Don’t delay – Black Thursday and Friday doesn’t happen every day.

Terms and conditions

The 50% discount only applies to the single user QuickBooks Pro package. Maximum of two units per company or individual. Sale starts at 08h00 on Thursday 23rd November and ends on Friday 24th November at 16h00. The software must be paid for by 16h00 on Friday 24th November.