PRESS OFFICE: Polyoak Packaging

Global Data predicts a global decline in the popularity of glass packaging, in favour of rigid plastic and flexible packaging formats which are being used more widely to lower the overall cost of beverages and food.

Rigid plastic packaging is lightweight and durable, making it easy to store more products whilst reducing the risk of damages. Ultimately from the consumer’s perspective, plastic makes grocery shopping much lighter and safer to carry. Many beverage and food products in PET are already enjoying these benefits.

PET preforms

Polyoak Packaging supplies high quality preforms manufactured at its internationally accredited plants with high volume capacity. Its preforms of varying colours and weights include 28mm PCO 1881 preforms, as well as 38mm and 46mm 3-start preforms. Polyoak also offers specialist barrier properties such as oxygen scavengers and UV blockers, to round off its full service offering.

Keith Dilkes, Export Sales Manager for Polyoak explains, “Polyoak’s success is determined by the success of its customers which is why we offer technical support and assistance with filling line equipment to help unlock the significant opportunity for PET in Africa,” explains Dilkes.

Hot fill plastic packaging

The latest addition to Polyoak’s range is its 38mm Hot Fill Preform. Historically a major benefit of glass and carton has been their suitability for hot fill and retort processing, which has enabled brands to offer consumers preservative-free juices and sauces with long shelf life.

For these brands, switching to PET bottles required the addition of preservatives in the recipe to retain its shelf life.

Similarly, brands packaged in regular PET, were unable to pursue a more natural, preservative-free positioning without significantly compromising on shelf life.

“The game has now changed,” explains Dilkes. “Hot Fill PET is becoming a more popular choice for preservative-free products. It offers brands a huge opportunity to meet consumers’ growing desire for more natural, healthy products. The fact that the long shelf life can be retained and the risk of broken glass minimised, is a great benefit to retailers and manufacturers.”

Polyoak, through its specialist PET bottle and preform division, Polypet now offers a range of Hot Fill PET preforms and bottles with matching 38mm closures. The range is ideal for pure juices and preservative-free ready to drink beverages such as ice tea; as well as pouring sauces used in food preparation, such as marinades and cooking sauces.

The Hot Fill Preforms are available for bottlers wanting to blow their own bottles on site, or if they prefer they can order Polyoak’s generic design 330ml and 500ml Hot Fill PET bottles, which can be decorated using shrink or stretch sleeve to enhance branding. Embossing is also possible for customer-specific designs.

Hot Fill PET bottles are ideal for products such as ice tea with high filling temperatures of around 85 degrees Celsius. The special polymer used by Polyoak, and the panel design allows the bottle to withstand high pressure heating and cooling, without panelling or distorting.

The manufacture of these bottles involves a complex process with only a month permissible between injection moulding the preform, and stretch-blow moulding the bottle. After the bottles are blown, they need to be filled within a few weeks.

Keeping the bottles hygienic during and between each stage is critical to optimise sterilisation and to achieve the desired shelf life of the end-product. Polyoak is fully FSSC 22000 certified and adheres to strict international food safety standards and hygiene controls, which are essential in such a complex process.

Dilkes explains, “Hot Fill PET presents a significant opportunity to meet Africa’s demand for long shelf life, without having to add preservatives to the recipe. Extending product shelf life by employing lightweight plastic packaging minimises the risk of broken glass, and overcomes refrigeration challenges often arising in Africa. We are confident that our Hot Fill Preforms will become more popular due to their cost saving potential.”

For more information contact Keith Dilkes, Export Sales Manager on +27 (0) 21 710 9200 or keith.dilkes@polyoak.co.za

About Polyoak Packaging

Polyoak Packaging is a leading rigid plastic packaging supplier, specialising in the design and manufacture of blow moulded, injection moulded, compression moulded and thermoformed packaging for the dairy, beverage, food and industrial markets. Established in 1976, this proudly South African company offers excellent customer service through its extensive sales and distribution network across Africa. Explore our bottles, preforms, closures, buckets and drums to grow your business.

Email: info@polyoak.co.za

Tel: +27 (0) 21 710 9200

Visit: www.polyoakpackaging.co.za