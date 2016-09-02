PRESS OFFICE: Broll

Although consumers are currently under pressure, shopping still takes place with total national retail sales amounting to R73.825bn (about US$5.1bn) in June 2016.

The Broll Q3 retail snapshot, to be launched next week, focuses on food services and the possible correlation between these services and entertainment in a shopping centre.

Elaine Wilson, Divisional Director for Research at Broll Property Group, says: “There is an ongoing debate on whether having entertainment tenants, who tend to pay lower rentals and occupy large areas in certain instances are necessary in shopping centres. In order to understand the role of entertainment, this report aims to determine whether the presence of entertainment has an impact on the performance of food services.”

She explains that the snapshot, entitled Focus on Food Services: Is there a correlation between Food Services and Entertainment, reveals that even though the findings could not give a definite answer on whether the presence of entertainment in a shopping centre impacts the performance of food services, there are instances where the performance of certain food services sub-categories was better in centres with entertainment facilities.

However, she notes that in centres without entertainment facilities, overall food services trading densities per square metre fared better, but on a year-on-year growth comparison, centres with entertainment experienced a higher growth trend over a 12-month period. This may be an indication that consumers are more conscious about planning their shopping trips and view 'shoppertainment' as a full day shopping experience.

The snapshot focuses on shopping centres (with and without entertainment) measuring between 25,000m2 and 65,000m2 across South Africa over a two-year period from July 2014 to June 2016.

Download the report here on 7 September when it is officially launched at the South African Council of Shopping Centres Congress in Sandton, Johannesburg.

About Broll Property Group

Founded in 1975, Broll Property Group is an award-winning and one of Africa´s leading commercial property services companies serving the investor and occupier markets. Broll offices include South Africa, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria with operations in over 17 sub-Saharan African countries.

Broll offers services which include auctions and sales, corporate real estate services, facilities management, industrial, investment and office broking, property management, retail leasing and projects, research, shopping centre management, valuation and advisory services, own patented Broll-Online property-management software solution and a property search function with a vast database of properties across South Africa.

Since 2004, Broll has represented CBRE in sub-Saharan Africa and through this affiliation, Broll is able to offer unrivalled global market knowledge to the benefit of clients. For more information, visit www.broll.com

Media Contacts

Denise Mhlanga

Broll Property Group

Communications Officer

Tel: +27 11 441 4274

Cell: +27 78 021 9696

Email: dmhlanga@broll.com

Elaine Wilson

Broll Property Group

Divisional Director for Research

Tel: +27 11 441 8289

Email: ewilson@broll.com