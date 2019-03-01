PRESS OFFICE: Polyoak Packaging

Polyoak Packaging is a leading rigid plastic packaging supplier in Southern Africa. It consists of numerous divisions that specialise in the design and manufacture of thermoformed, blow, injection and compression moulded plastic packaging for the dairy, beverage, food and industrial markets. With almost 20 sales, distribution and manufacturing sites across South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, Polyoak is well placed to deliver excellent customer service across Africa.

Polyoak’s specialist thin-walled container division, Dairypack Tubs, is fast becoming renowned for its technical expertise in tub in-mould labelling (IML), with recent World Star Awards for its advanced IML on the Ella Cappuccino and Lancewood Spread Delight!™ Tubs, which both also won gold medals at this year’s Gold Pack Awards.

Polyoak Packaging is a true ‘one-stop packaging shop’. The service includes packaging design, mould manufacture, testing services, rental of filling equipment and technical support.

Keith Dilkes, Polyoak Export Sales Manager explains, “Polyoak’s great strength is being able to offer a 'one-stop shop' for our customers in Africa. Our experts can assist with pack design, technical support and machinery for new factories. Furthermore, our manufacturing plants are FSSC 22000 certified for international food safety, to guarantee top quality packaging.”

This partnership approach has already unlocked key opportunities in Zambia, where Polyoak has significant share of shelf space at Lusakan supermarkets. This taps into the trend that consumers in Africa are becoming more discerning and sophisticated regarding their packaging expectations. So too, the FMCG retail environment is becoming more sophisticated. Dilkes adds, “There’s a lot we can learn from Africa. Partnering with customers throughout Africa enables us to develop a better understanding about the unique challenges, and together develop the best packaging solutions to help grow sales. In some cases, local Polyoak partnerships in Zambia have delivered sales uplift of 300% in the yoghurt category through moving from plain to eye-catching IML decorated multipacks. Polyoak’s aluminium foil suppliers are also world-class, which means packs in Malawi, like Suncrest Creameries Go Kids Yoghurt multipacks have won gold in this year’s FTASA print excellent awards.

In Africa, packaging solutions need to be both attractive and practical, with cost remaining an important consideration. This is where Polyoak’s partnership approach works well, to first understand the challenge at hand, and then to develop the optimal solution. Thus, when it comes to decoration, Polyoak offers various options to suit different needs, including IML and high-quality print. In some cases, minimal decoration is required. For example, many informal retailers merchandise their ice-cream in chest freezers only. This means that decorating the side-wall of the tub is an unnecessary cost, and more focus is thus placed on decorating the lid.

Polyoak Packaging will be showcasing its diverse range of standard tubs, as well as closures, preforms and buckets at Propak Africa 2019. Visit stand C22 to find out more about partnering with Polyoak to grow your sales.

For more information contact Keith Dilkes, Export Sales Manager on +27 (0) 21 710 9200 or keith.dilkes@polyoak.co.za

www.polyoakpackaging.co.za