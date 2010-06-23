A South Africa-based commodity broker is seeking buyers in the rest of Africa for a range of commodities.

The company is able to source numerous commodities, but specialises in the following sectors:

1) Agriculture – fertiliser

2) Building materials – cement

3) Energy – oil and lubricants

4) Food (wholesale/production) – sugar, salt, grain, soya beans, rice, milk, powder, sunflower oil, tuna, soap powder

The above commodities differ in cost but the larger the volume the better the price.

Contact Details

Interested buyers should contact:

Name: Andries Labuschagne Email: lappies@boshoffvisser.co.za