

PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services

The City of Johannesburg has announced its support of up to 40 companies exhibiting at SAITEX 2016, South Africa’s biggest international trade exhibition.

SAITEX 2016 takes place from June 19 to 21 at the the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, where hundreds of national and international companies exhibit for retail buyers from across Africa.

The City of Johannesburg sponsorship will allow up to 40 SMEs to be part of the show as part of its support for export and entrepreneurial development in the city.

Ravi Naidoo, executive director of economic development said: “The City of Johannesburg is pleased to reinforce our support for entrepreneurs and small enterprises at SAITEX this year in a featured showcase.

“SMEs are critical to a country’s growth, stability and sustainability and it is essential that we provide them with all the available opportunities an international event of this type has to offer. They will be able to showcase their products, meet potential buyers from around the world and gain access to valuable industry information that can assist them build their businesses.”

Christine Davidson is the vice president at dmg ems Africa which organises SAITEX 2016. She said: “SAITEX has been bringing more than 600 local and international companies together for over two decades, and has earned a solid reputation as Africa’s biggest business opportunities expo.

“We welcome the support of the City of Johannesburg in providing a chance for up-and-coming businesses to take part in an event. In many cases this could be their first opportunity to share a global platform with leading manufacturers and brands and the experience will provide essential insights.

“SAITEX is a wonderful blend of exotic and exciting products, ambitious business owners, entrepreneurs, buyers and sellers, all eager to do business in Africa.”

Visiting the show is free for retailers and all buyers and commercial visitors who are being advised to register in advance at the show website.

“Registering online saves time on the day giving you more time to browse the exhibitors,” said Davidson.

This year’s event offers retailers the chance to see, electronics, appliances and technology through to homeware and household products, building supplies and industrial machinery and services.

Find out more about visiting the show and register for free at: www.saitexafrica.com

About SAITEX 2016, dmg events and DMGT

SAITEX 2016 runs from June 19-21 at The Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. SAITEX is Africa's most prominent platform for retailers who are on the lookout for the latest and most advanced products from international suppliers. It includes consumer electronics and home appliances, homeware and household, building materials supplies and tools or a range of fashion and giftware. It attracts hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers showcasing the most advanced products. The all-new Retail Forum 2016 features speakers discussing future trends. www.saitexafrica.com

SAITEX, was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg-ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa