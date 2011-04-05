Chinese vehicle manufacturer Foton is taking on Japanese and European brands such as Mercedes, Iveco, Mitsubishi and Nissan by setting up an assembly plant in Kenya. Business Daily reports Foton is establishing the facility in order to avoid paying 25% import duty on its vehicles. Read the full article at Business Daily.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.