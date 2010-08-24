China Railway Group is in talks with South Africa's government to build a US$30 billion high-speed rail project. Bloomberg reports that China Railway chairman, Li Changjin said in an interview that discussions are still at an early stage.

Li said that China Railway has signed an agreement with Standard Bank Group.

The chairman added that the 400km to 500km railway would connect cities, without elaborating.

According to Bloomberg, the South African government said in April that it is considering building a high-speed rail link between Johannesburg and Durban. The distance between the two cities is 566 km by road.