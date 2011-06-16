China is investing billions of dollars in Mozambique without asking questions says researcher Loro Horta in a new study titled "The Dragon and the Mamba: The Growing Presence of China in Mozambique". China is rapidly becoming Mozambiques’s main foreign partner with growing investment, trade and cooperation. Read the full article at Macauhub.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.