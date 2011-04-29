The emerging economic powers of Brazil, India and China are contending for Mozambique’s natural resources, while the government is following a sophisticated balancing act to keep everyone happy. Mozambique is expected to be Africa’s second-largest coal exporter by 2020 and all three countries are currently players in the industry. There is also considerable interest in agricultural and biofuel production. Read the full article at Macauhub.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.