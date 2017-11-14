PRESS OFFICE: China-Africa Investment Forum

The second edition of the China-Africa Investment Forum, to be held in Marrakesh on 27 and 28 November, will address the necessary conditions for the China-Africa economic partnership to reach its full potential.

Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the China-Africa Investment Forum, which will bring together over 400 high-level Chinese and African economic decision-makers, is co-organised by the Ministry of Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy of the Kingdom of Morocco, Jeune Afrique Media Group and BOAO Business Consulting.

It has taken China just under 20 years to become Africa's main economic partner. With over 10,000 companies active on the continent, the value of its trade with Africa (US$190bn in 2016) now exceeds that of India, France and the United States combined. Nevertheless, there is still considerable potential for growth in the China-Africa economic partnership. According to McKinsey, revenues generated in Africa by Chinese companies could increase by 144% by 2025. This is the time to start a new chapter, one that is equitable and beneficial for both partners.

The following are all key themes that will come under the spotlight at this new edition of the China-Africa Investment Forum: Stepping up investment, encouraging partnerships in new growth-enhancing sectors, fostering co-production and local industrial sourcing, identifying common interests between China's investment strategies and Africa's economic priorities, and creating the financial and legal framework that will promote trade and industrial success.

The forum has again drawn a number of high-profile speakers, both African and Chinese, including: Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy of the Kingdom of Morocco; Othman Benjelloun, CEO of the BMCE Bank of Africa Group and Chairman of FinanceCom Holding; Moustapha Ben Barka, Deputy Secretary General of the Presidency of Mali; Adama Bictogo, CEO of Snedai; Wang Yong, Vice President of the China-Africa Development Fund, Aziz Akhannouch, Minister of Agriculture and Maritime Fishing of the Kingdom of Morocco; Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman of the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority; Liu Zheng Ming, CEO of the Silk Road Fund; Guo Jiaxue, Founder and Chairman of the Topsun Group; Helen Hai, CEO of the Made in Africa Initiative and United Nations Ambassador for Industrial Development; Said Ibrahimi, CEO of the Casablanca Finance City Authority; Zheng Wanchun, CEO of China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd; Wei Zhou Qin, Chairman of the Lion Fund; Mustapha Bakkoury, Chairman of the Board of Masen and President of the Casablanca-Settat Region; Madeleine Berre, Minister of Trade, SMEs, Tourism and Services of the Republic of Gabon; Ir Joseph Choi Kin Hung, Co-CEO of Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited; Ylias Akbaraly, CEO of the Sipromad Group; Roger Sahyoun, CEO of Somagec GE; Oliver Andrews, CIO of the Africa Finance Corporation; Yaw Owusu, CEO of Ghana Cyber City and Justin Yifu Lin, Director and Professor of the China Center for Economic Research.

Please visit www.chinaafricainvestmentforum.com for more information.

Press contact: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com