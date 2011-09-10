Chinese companies are involved in a host of hydropower projects on the continent. According to Bloomberg, Chinese firms such as Sinohydro and Dongfang Electric are key players in hydropower projects in Ethiopia, Sudan, Ghana, Gabon, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.