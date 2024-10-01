Press Office: MobiHealth

In rural Africa, millions of children and pregnant mothers face life-threatening challenges due to a lack of access to healthcare. The distance to the nearest hospital often means the difference between life and death, as preventable illnesses devastate families. But imagine if you could change this—making a life-saving difference—for just $1 a month.

MobiHealth, led by Dr. Funmi Adewara, is revolutionising healthcare for the most vulnerable populations in Africa with its innovative $1/month plan. Through this initiative, anyone, anywhere, can sponsor healthcare for children and pregnant mothers who desperately need access to doctors, diagnoses, and treatment.

Why Children and Pregnant Mothers Need Your Help

In many parts of rural Africa, expectant mothers struggle to receive prenatal care, and children often go without vital vaccinations and treatments. Diseases that are easily preventable elsewhere become life-threatening simply because healthcare is out of reach. This lack of access puts mothers and babies at high risk during childbirth, while children are left vulnerable to deadly illnesses.

"We created MobiHealth because we believe that no one—especially pregnant mothers and children—should be denied healthcare due to where they live or their financial situation," explains Dr. Funmi Adewara, founder of the $1/month plan. "We are committed to ensuring that healthcare reaches those who need it the most."

How Your $1 Can Save Lives

For just $1 a month, you can directly impact the lives of children and pregnant mothers in rural Africa. Through MobiHealth's telemedicine platform, families gain access to doctors, diagnostic services, and treatments without the need for long-distance travel. Clinics equipped with solar power and internet access bring care to even the most remote regions.

What your $1 can do:

Provide prenatal care for mothers: Regular check-ups, monitoring, and advice from healthcare professionals reduce the risks associated with childbirth.

Enable child vaccinations and treatments: Protect children from diseases like malaria, pneumonia, and diarrhea by providing life-saving vaccines and treatments.

Offer immediate access to doctors: Ensure that sick children and expectant mothers receive timely consultations and care.

Support telehealth clinics: Keep clinics running with solar power, diagnostic tools, and internet connectivity to provide comprehensive care.

Dr. Funmi Adewara

How the $1/Month Plan Works

MobiHealth’s $1/month plan ensures affordable and accessible healthcare for everyone. For just $1, you can sponsor healthcare for a family in need, guaranteeing access to doctors, treatments, and essential services.

"We’ve set up telehealth clinics in rural areas so that even if someone doesn’t have a smartphone or computer, they can still walk into a clinic and receive care," says Dr. Adewara. "Our $1/month plan ensures that families, especially children and pregnant mothers, don’t have to face these challenges alone."

How You Can Get Involved

Helping a child or pregnant mother in rural Africa is as simple as giving $1 a month. Whether you're part of the African diaspora or someone who wants to make a difference, your small contribution can save lives.

How you can help:

Sign Up: Visit MobiHealth’s website and sign up for the $1/month plan. Your sponsorship will ensure healthcare access for children and pregnant mothers. Spread the Word: Share MobiHealth’s $1/month plan with friends and family. The more people who join, the bigger the impact we can make together. Stay Informed: MobiHealth will keep you updated with stories about how your $1 is saving lives.

The Power of Collective Giving

Imagine if thousands of people came together, each giving just $1 a month. With 100,000 sponsors, MobiHealth could raise $1 million, setting up telemedicine clinics across Africa and providing healthcare to countless families.

"We believe in the power of collective giving," says Dr. Adewara. "If we can mobilise enough people, we can make a real difference for children and pregnant mothers in rural Africa."

A Brighter Future for Mothers and Children

MobiHealth’s $1/month plan is not just about short-term relief—it’s about building a sustainable healthcare system that will serve African families for years to come. By combining telemedicine, partnerships with global organisations, and the support of people like you, MobiHealth is ensuring that children and mothers have access to the care they need to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

"We are committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone," says Dr. Adewara. "Especially for the children and pregnant mothers who need it most."

Be a Healthcare Hero Today

For just $1 a month, you can save lives. Sponsor healthcare for children and pregnant mothers in rural Africa through MobiHealth and become part of the solution today.

Take the Pledge Now