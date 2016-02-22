PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group

Centurion Law Group is continuing its commitment to training and development with the introduction of the Centurion Business Mentorship Program. This pro bono initiative will provide complimentary legal services to start-up companies and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The programme is designed to support young and innovative entrepreneurs with legal and business advice, including corporate structuring, labour and employment, and tax and customs issues. The pilot programme will first be made available to businesses in Cameroon, with plans to expand it to other Centurion markets across Africa.

Read about the programme in full here: https://www.APO.af/8CKgN8

“African entrepreneurs and businesses can only reach their full potential when they are given the right legal support,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group. “The dreams of African start-ups and entrepreneurs should not be put on hold, slowed, or held back because of the lack of legal support. As a pan-African law firm, we believe we have an obligation to support them and we will provide that support.”

The programme is designed for entrepreneurs who want to know how to launch a successful company and navigate the legal and business environment of African markets.

Participants in the programme will be provided with advice in such areas as corporate structuring, labour and employment, and tax and customs issues. Eligible applicants can download an application form from the careers section of the Centurion website. They should send the filled application form and a cover letter detailing their interest in the programme to info@centurionlawfirm.com.

About Centurion

Centurion is a leading pan-African legal and business advisory group with extensive experience in oil and gas law. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specialises in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa.

Visit Centurion’s website: www.centurionlawfirm.com