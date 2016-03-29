PRESS OFFICE: Centurion Law Group

Centurion Law Group (Centurion), a pan-African law conglomerate, has opened its new headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, strategically positioning itself to offer its continent-wide expertise and insights to local and international businesses requiring legal services and business advisory locally and across borders.

Centurion currently represents clients in Cameroon, Gabon, Nigeria, South Africa, Angola, Congo, Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Comoros, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Niger, Ghana, Tanzania, Chad, Zimbabwe, South Sudan and other African countries.

The firm is celebrating the official opening of the Johannesburg office on the 31st of March 2016, after having relocated its headquarters from Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

With offices in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea; Accra, Ghana; and Douala, Cameroon already well established, the group intends on expanding its reach even further into other African countries in the coming months.

In addition to its offices, Centurion has a network of affiliate firms that are locally trained in the legal frameworks of the countries in which they operate and draw from their experience of conditions ‘on the ground’ when advising clients, and positioning them perfectly to respond to business needs.

“Our pan-African approach has been carefully honed to offer our clients the best possible solutions that respond to local legal frameworks and conditions,” says NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group. “Our affiliate network includes the continent’s best legal minds, trained in the specifics of each country and able to offer meaningful and relevant legal support to clients operating in each market.”

Centurion’s diverse team of legal professionals includes specialists in corporate and commercial law, banking and finance, anti-corruption advisory, labour and employment, oil and gas, energy and mining, construction, tax and customs, aviation, environmental law, arbitration and commercial litigation.

Centurion’s business advisers are able to share their expertise in matters of lobbying and public affairs, government procurement and contracts, as well as the nuances of doing business in different African countries.

“Moving our operational, management and executive headquarters from Malabo in Equatorial Guinea to South Africa required a significant investment of time, effort and money. But we believe that the move positions the firm to provide local, regional and international corporates the support that they need to grow their footprints on the African continent,” Ayuk adds. “We have recruited South African talent to affirm our commitment to local development, in line with our business strategy of positioning locally-integrated professionals in each market who are equipped with an in-depth understanding of local developments in law, politics and society.”

About Centurion

Centurion is a leading pan-African legal and business advisory group with extensive experience in oil and gas law. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specialises in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa.

Visit Centurion’s website: www.centurionlawfirm.com