Vega Foods is a Singapore-based exporter of items such as pasta, dairy products, seasoning, canned foods, beverages and snacks. It has been doing business in Africa for over 10 years – some 80% of its turnover comes from the continent and it is active in about 30 countries.

In this special case study, Maritz Africa Intelligence looks at Vega's experiences in Africa, as told by Shaun Jayaratnam, associate vice president, at a roundtable session with journalists in Singapore. To download the document free of charge, please complete the form below.



Online Form Builder