Canadian firm to start drilling for oil in Somalia
Canada’s Africa Oil is planning to start exploring for oil in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region.
Canada’s Africa Oil is planning to start exploring for oil in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region. Africa Oil has partnered with Australian outfit Range Resources. Drilling is expected to commence this year. Read the full article at Upstream Online.
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