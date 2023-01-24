Can Nigeria become a global superpower in the next 20 years?
Andrew Nevin, a partner and chief economist at PwC West Africa, talks about the steps that must be taken to ensure Nigeria's enormous potential is realised.
In Episode #54 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Andrew Nevin, a partner and chief economist at PwC West Africa, about how the upcoming election will affect Nigeria's economic outlook, what steps must be taken to ensure the country's enormous potential is realised, and how to grow the economy by utilising "Nigerian brain exports". Listen below.
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