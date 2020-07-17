PRESS OFFICE: UCT Graduate School of Business

Entrepreneurs are invited to join the cohort two of the UCT GSB Solution Space E-Track Programme in partnership with MTN Group, to focus on verifying, launching and preparing to scale their venture.

UCT GSB Solution Space in partnership with MTN Group invites entrepreneurs, to apply to join cohort two of the 2020 E-Track Programme. This is a three-part venture acceleration programme designed to support individuals or teams to build scalable businesses. The programme aims to attract high impact individuals, entrepreneurs, and it’s also a platform for corporate partners to engage and collaborate (including on specific research and development agendas). Individuals explore their own ideas or join a team to provide expertise. The three phases include: the 5-week pre-selection Venture Launch Programme (to explore problem/solution fit), the 12-weeks Venture Exploitation Programme (to validate product-market fit) and the 12-weeks partner-based Venture Scale Programme (to design scalable business models).

The programme gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn how to launch and scale a business, build a team, prototype, and verify a novel product or service which could be developed further into a high impact firm. Some of the programme benefits are: gaining access to a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, mentorship and advisory services through expert corporate partners.

“The programme is a key MTN initiative to help scale promising ideas/teams in the digital and mobile financial services space in order to create and stimulate an ecosystem leveraging various MTN platforms. It also aims to identify and attract top talent,” explains Eero Tarjanne, general manager, ecosystem development at MTN Group.

“The programme has helped us gain traction and reach milestones we had for the business much quicker than anticipated. We entered the programme two months ago with just a business idea but now we have a business model and are starting the process of developing an MVP. The programme has helped us immensely in knowing which steps to take and supports us along the way,” says Thabang Phoku, CEO of CiTTA.

Andre Strydom, founder and MD of Activity Hub, who is also part of the Venture Exploitation Programme comments about the programme, “The UCT GSB Solution Space has generously provided us with a wealth of experience, insights and resources from selected businesses positioned to help me succeed. This combined with a genuinely caring in-house team keeping tabs on progress, motivating and just being there, is absolutely priceless. None of which would have been available without the support of the Solution Space. A definite recipe for success!”

Interested individuals can apply or share the opportunity with their networks. Applications are open until Friday, 24 July 2020. Submit application here.

For more information about the programme please email us at: solutionspacewaterfront@gsb.uct.ac.za.