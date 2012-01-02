“We can supply poultry farmers with all their equipment requirements. We offer the complete package.”

So says Gary Galway, sales director of poultry equipment manufacturer Dynamic Automation. Established in 1984, the South African-based company has completed projects across the African continent, including South Africa, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Mauritius.

Dynamic Automation manufactures a wide range of poultry equipment at its facility, situated close to Durban. The company is also an agent for some of the world’s leading suppliers of poultry equipment, such as Lubing, Pericoli, Alke and SKA.

Galway says that Dynamic Automation is able to provide solutions for both small-scale farmers as well as large commercial projects. “No matter how large or how small the job, Dynamic Automation will be able to fulfil your needs.”

Products

Dynamic Automation can supply the following products:

Battery Cage Systems (Layer Systems, Rearing Systems & breeder systems)

Broilers (Feeding Systems; Drinking Systems and Floor Water Systems)

Egg Handling (Egg Rod Conveyors, Egg Elevators, Egg Trolleys, Plastic Egg Trays)

Feed Handling (Bulk Silos, Augers, Hardened Steel Bends, Tip Scales)

Manure Removal

Heating (Global Gas Brooders; Alke Radiant Heaters and Ceramic Gas Heaters)

Ventilation (Fully Environmentally Controlled; Semi Environmentally Controlled; and Natural)

Replacement Parts

Steel Structures

The company also handles the installation of all equipment. Usually two or three skilled crew members will train local staff on how to install and assemble the products. Once the skills transfer has taken place, a Dynamic Automation technician will regularly visit the project to monitor progress.

Service and support

Dynamic Automation strives to serve its customers with pride and integrity. The company has recognised the need for after-sales service in the poultry industry and takes great pride in its commitment to customers and their needs.

“Poultry equipment is a very intense service-based industry,” says Galway. “You need spare parts and a service team readily available.” Dynamic Automation has its own field crew and in-house technicians ready to assist clients at all times.

"Gary and the team at Dynamic always know what I need before I do. Their service and dedication are an example of real South African spirit,” commented one client.

Contact details

For more information, or to request a quote, contact Gary Galway at:

Email: gary@dynamicauto.co.za Website: www.dynamicautomation.co.za