PRESS OFFICE: dmg ems Africa

With less than 24 hours to go the Cape Town International Conference Centre is a buzz of activity as the finishing touches are made for tomorrow’s show opening.

The Cape Industries Showcase 2016 (CIS) opens at 10am on Tuesday, September 6, with more than 100 exhibitors taking part alongside a three day conference.

CIS 2016 oversees three key areas: Oil & Gas Africa 2016 is the sole engineering supply chain expo serving the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors in sub-Saharan Africa.

Maritime & Offshore Marine Africa is focused on shipping and maritime commerce, safety and security, offshore exploration, shipping and fishing.

Cape Logistics attracts exhibitors focused on oil & gas movement alongside refrigeration, storage and transportation supplies and services.

“Buildup has gone very well with some well-designed stands emerging. Everything is on track as we look forward to welcoming visitors and delegates tomorrow,” said Brad Hook, Commercial Director of the organiser dmg ems Africa.

CIS 2016 will see the launch of a new conference this year. “The summit brings together industry leaders, government entities and trade organisations to share latest industry trends, insight, opportunities and challenges in a lively format of debate and discussion,” said Christine Davidson, vice president of dmg ems Africa.

Day one of The OGP Summit 2016 offers a range of insight from an analysis of African investment opportunities, current regulation as well as a presentation examining South Africa’s shale gas reserves. Conference speakers include David Van Der Spuy, Conventional Resource Evaluation Manager at Petroleum Agency SA, who offers An Overview of sub-Saharan Africa’s oil & gas landscape, and Laura Peinke, Executive: Business Development, Saldanha Bay Idz, who talks about optimising the financing and investments in the oil & gas industry.

She believes that the South African oil & gas sector is one of the largest potential growth areas for the country's economy.

All of the conference sessions over the three days attract Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certification enabling participants to upgrade their skills and knowledge under the recognised CPD programme.

For more information about the OGP Summit 2016 and CIS 2016 in Cape Town go to www.africaogp.com

About Cape Industries Showcase 2016, dmg events and DMGT

Cape Industries Showcase 2016 runs from 6–8 September at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. It is the sole engineering supply chain expo serving the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, incorporating oil & gas, maritime, offshore, logistics, air-conditioning and refrigeration.

Cape Industries Showcase was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa