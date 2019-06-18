Press Office: HJR Retail Group

HJR Retail Group B.V., a Netherlands-based company, is offering businesspeople and entrepreneurs across Africa the opportunity to become exclusive distributors for its range of material handling equipment.

Having already established a presence in East Africa, HJR Retail is now looking to further grow its business across the African continent. Distributors will receive support in terms of product training and marketing materials.

HJR Retail is specialised in the sale, refurbishing, and service of forklifts (diesel, LPG, electric), used container forklifts, terminal tractors and port equipment. The main brands are Linde, Hyster, Clark, Kalmar, Konecranes, TCM, Heli, Toyota, Komatsu and Svetruck.

HJR takes care of the logistics and shipping of machinery worldwide. The company’s warehouse in the Netherlands is in close proximity to some of Europe’s largest seaports, allowing for fast shipment to Africa.

For more information, contact Hubert Ruers, CEO of HJR Retail Group, at:

Telephone: +31 040 798 3074

Email: info@outlet-sales.com