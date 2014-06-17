PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services

As a showcase for new and exciting foods, beverages and equipment from around the world, Africa’s Big Seven (AB7) is the biggest and most spectacular exhibition on the continent.

It’s also a versatile and highly effective platform for networking across the international food industry, and provides thousands of leads and opportunities for business – with more than 300 exhibitors from over 40 countries on the lookout for new importers, distributors, agents or representatives, but most importantly, new markets and new customers. AB7 takes place from 22 to 24 June 2014 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.

Just five of the hundreds of opportunities visitors can explore this year are:

Halaal Certified Margarine, Fats and Oils: Sinar Meadow International Indonesia manufactures edible oils, margarines, shortening, frying fats, speciality fats and cooking oil products under its popular Gold Bullion, Mother’s Choice, CITA and Maestro brands. “We are looking for a distributor willing to help develop a market for our quality margarine, fats and oils, not only in South Africa but in the Southern African region as well,” says International Sales Manager Antonius Loekito.

Ready-Made Puff Pastry: Sydney Cake House is a supplier of Halaal frozen bakery foods from Malaysia. “We are looking for a partner who can represent our company in the Southern African region and import and distribute our range of frozen pastries into the local markets,” says Export Manager Nicole Chaung. The company’s products include puff pastries with a range of fillings such as curry chicken and spicy anchovies, its popular shell curry puff in barbeque chicken, curry chicken and black pepper chicken flavours, as well as its dessert-type pastries with pineapple, peanut butter, red bean and many other fillings.

Starter Cultures for Meat Applications: French company Biovitec will be at AB7 to find a South African distributor for its starter cultures for fermented meat and sausages. Francois Sovet, Export Manager at Biovitec says the products cover applications from traditional French or Italian salamis up to more specific products such as sujuk or halaal poultry dry sausages. “We also expect to find partners for the South African market at AB7,” says Sovet.

Marinade for Mouth Watering Grills: Malaysian manufacturer Castle Chemical is on the lookout for food and beverage industry importers for its Soy Asahi marinades. “Our mouthwatering marinades enhance just about any grilled meat and seafood, creating authentic tastes of savory meat profiles,” says the company’s CFO, L. Lee.

Fast Frozen Food Preparation from Italy: Italian manufacturer Fructae will also be at the show to explore opportunities. The company produces machines for instantly preparing frozen foods, and these are mainly intended for bars and pubs, restaurants and ice cream parlours.

AB7 takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, from 22-24 June, 2014

For more information on AB7, contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com

About Exhibition Management Services

South Africa-based Exhibition Management Services (EMS) is one of the longest established event organisers in the country and is the only events company on the continent with years of experience in delivering Pan African exhibition programmes.

With nearly 30 years of networking in Africa, EMS’s database is unique in the industry and enables the unrivaled identification, notification and participation of qualified international trade visitors to its events.