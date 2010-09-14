Question: I would like to open an M-PESA outlet, may you please send me details of relevant people to contact? I tried Vodacom and Nedbank but I did not receive positive responses. Submitted by Kgaugelo Answer 1:

Hi, You may contact our office if you are still interested in becoming an outlet.

Our number is 021 987 8691 and email at info@ittalksa.co.za

Look forward to hearing from you.

Regards, IT Talk

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