Business Advice: I'm looking for agricultural land in Uganda
I'm looking for government land for agriculture. How can I get land for agriculture in Uganda?
Question: I'm looking for government land for agriculture. How can I get land for agriculture in Uganda? Submitted by Mohd Obaid ur Rahman Answer 1: Contact the government?
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