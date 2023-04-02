Building an Africa-focused public relations agency with Jessica Hope
In Episode #63 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jessica Hope, who is the founder and CEO of Wimbart.
In Episode #63 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jessica Hope, who is the founder and CEO of Wimbart, a boutique public relations company focused on serving the tech startup industry in Africa.
The podcast covers the following topics:
The evolution of PR and communications in Africa
Assessing the current state of PR and communications in Africa
Exploring the connection between positive PR and communications, and investment flows into Africa or specific companies
Strategies for pitching African stories to non-African journalists
Listen below:
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