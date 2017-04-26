PRESS OFFICE: Southern Fried Chicken

The UK-originated brand Southern Fried Chicken is expanding to South Africa, with its first store opening its doors at 9 Long Street today.

Famous for using “real chicken” and a policy of preparing “good, honest” chicken, the local brand offers a real, juicy alternative to over-priced, oily, and dry cuts often on offer.

Southern Fried Chicken, a UK brand with some American heritage at the roots of its secret recipes, is all about what tastes delicious, and only makes meals from the freshest chicks and filtered oil.

What sets Southern Fried Chicken apart?

The chicks arrive whole, fresh, unfrozen and are cut in very consistent pieces, before finally lathered in pressure-fried crunchiness, using the secret Southern Fried Chicken recipe with imported herbs and spices to lock in the juiciness.

Says Andrew Withers, Chairman, “South Africans might think they are spoilt-for-choice when it comes to all the options of chicken meals currently on offer, but the quality of our dishes proves that another chicken franchise in South Africa is indeed a necessity."

He elaborates, “We go back to the old-school way of ensuring that chicken is the ‘hero’ of every dish on our menu. The quality and goodness of our chicks make us stand-out. We use only real, fresh chicken, prepared in a good, honest way.”

The menu boasts fresh, Halaal dishes in five flavours (Lemon & Herbs, Mango & Lime, Piri Piri - Mild, Piri Piri – Hot and Piri Piri – Extra Hot), with menu items ranging from succulent burgers, to bucket-deals and wraps – prepared in the signature fried method, or grilled to juicy perfection.

The store look-and-feel is trendy and urban, yet homely, and other in-store features include complimentary wi-fi and great coffee – more specifically a steaming cup of the Italian brand LavAzza.

For more information on Southern Fried Chicken South Africa, visit our brand-new website –www.southernfriedchickensa.com, or engage with us on social media – Facebook: Southern Fried Chicken South Africa; Twitter: @Southernfriedc1; Instagram: sfcsouthafrica