BT Group, the UK’s largest fixed-line phone company says it is looking for financial and regulatory stability from African governments as it plans to boost its operations on the continent. Olivier Campenon, BT’s president of Europe, Middle East and Africa told Bloomberg that the firm plans to double the number of voice and data connections it has in Africa within the next five years. BT provides communications services to multinational companies operating on the continent. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.