For the second year in a row, the spot as the most admired and the most valuable African brand went to mobile telecommunications company MTN. This is according to the recently released 2015 Brand Africa 100 survey.

Non-African brands dominated the rankings, with nine of the top 10 most admired brands in Africa being foreign.

Over the last three years the number of brands voted for in the survey have increased from 48 between years 2013 to 2015, to 66 between 2014 and 2015 – representing a possible trend in the growth of brand consciousness amongst Africans. This year, brands that made the list represented a variety of sectors – with two thirds (64%) spread between electronics (16%), apparel (14%), auto manufacturers (13%), telecommunications (11%) and alcoholic beverages (10%).

According to Brand Africa, MTN is the most pan-African included in the list – as it operates in 17 of the 22 counties where the survey was conducted.

“…The time has never been more opportune or urgent for Africa to develop ‘Made in Africa’ brands. The success of businesses behind these brands will enable Africa to drive its own agenda because they create jobs, contribute tax revenue necessary to fund public goods and help shape the image of Africa as an entrepreneurial and competitive continent,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairman of Brand Africa and chairman of Brand Finance Africa.

Established in 2011, Brand Africa 100 was developed by pan-African branding and reputation advisory firm, Brand Leadership Group in partnership with Geopoll, a mobile survey platform; TNS, a consumer knowledge and information company; and Brand Finance, an independent valuation consultancy.