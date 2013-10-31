Mobile telecoms operator MTN and retailers Shoprite and Woolworths have been named as the top three African brands in the latest Brand Africa 100 ranking.

The top 10 African brands are dominated by South African brands. However, many of these brands do have a footprint in other African countries.

An African brand is defined as a “multi-national brand developed in Africa, by Africans, with a secondary or primary listing in Africa, serving customers primarily in Africa, a growing international recognition and/or footprint, and contributes to Africa’s economic growth and global image and reputation”.

The Brand Africa 100 valuation is based on a methodology that blends a brand’s financial performance and consumer admiration scores to create a unique index and ranking.