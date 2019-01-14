PRESS OFFICE: Africa Private Equity News

Bowmans, Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) and Standard Bank have announced their support for the Africa Private Equity (PE) News App, a well-established one-stop mobile information hub.

Africa PE News offers users daily handpicked transaction and fundraising news, insightful feature articles and revealing interviews with leading dealmakers from across the continent. The platform also provides access to industry necessities such as internal rate of return calculators, live US dollar, euro, pound and major African exchange rates, and key commodity prices.

Since its launch in 2014, Africa PE News has experienced strong user growth and several new features have been introduced. The support of Bowmans, Standard Bank and SAVCA will allow the app to remain a free mobile download and to be further expanded to include more exclusive content.

Tanya van Lill, CEO, SAVCA commented: “The Africa PE News App expresses SAVCA’s mission of actively contributing towards a vibrant industry as a whole. Technology, such as this mobile app, will increasingly play a pivotal role in advancing investment throughout Africa.”

John Bellew, head of Private Equity, Bowmans commented: “In a continent such as Africa – with 54 countries – it is vital for deal-doers, new and seasoned, to stay abreast of local, competition and tax law trends. Africa PE News is an ideal platform to share these knowledge and legal updates.”

Andrew Pearce, head of Leveraged Finance, Standard Bank commented: “The Africa PE News App plays a vital role in disseminating local and foreign direct investment news from across the continent, building the required positive investment sentiment.”

Stuart Bradley, joint managing Partner, Phatisa (founder of Africa PE News) concluded on the endorsements: “No-one could have predicted that such a niche African financial app would still receive ongoing positive endorsement since its original launch in 2014. We are hugely thankful for the continued user support and welcome Bowmans, SAVCA and Standard Bank aboard. The new sponsors will enable the app team to create more original content and relay investment news that will further stimulate informed decision making and business networking into and from Africa.”

About the Africa PE News App

The Africa Private Equity (PE) News App offers readers up-to-date, hand-picked African private equity and industry-related news, two unique IRR calculators (basic and advanced), African and global exchange rates on the go, commodities prices and intuitive, user-friendly functionality. Stay up to date by downloading the free Africa PE News App from www.africaprivateequitynews.com