Botswana traders shunning local farmers in favour of South African imports
Nemanja Radovanovich, a spokesman of Botswana’s Talana Farms, says that the country's traders prefer to import produce from South Africa rather than buy from local farmers.
Nemanja Radovanovich, a spokesman of Botswana’s Talana Farms, says that the country's traders prefer to import produce from South Africa rather than buy from local farmers. Mmegi Online reports that while traders recently suffered a shortage of tomatoes, Talana Farms had to get rid of "loads and loads of rotten tomatoes" because it could not find any buyers.
Read the full article at Mmegi Online